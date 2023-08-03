Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oshkosh Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.62.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,761,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 8.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

