AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 5.5 %

AMN traded down $5.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.62. 1,593,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.