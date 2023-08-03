Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $267,800.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,638.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. 2,624,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,308. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.85.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
