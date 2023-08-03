Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $230.47. 992,449 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,691. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.66 and a 200 day moving average of $235.47.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $249.12.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

