AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.85-$11.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.85-11.95 EPS.
AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE ABC traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $191.82. 971,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,693. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.03.
AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 34.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,898 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9,506.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 47,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
