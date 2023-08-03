AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.85-$11.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.85-11.95 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ABC traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $191.82. 971,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,693. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 34.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,898 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9,506.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 47,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

