Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $33.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMP opened at $347.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.