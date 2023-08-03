American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Holdings Decreased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,625 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of American Software worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 429,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 15.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,195,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 155,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 159,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,415. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $394.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. Analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

