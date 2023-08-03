American Homes 4 Rent Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 179.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,589 shares of company stock worth $3,285,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 786,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,747,000 after purchasing an additional 145,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,374,000 after purchasing an additional 345,290 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,038.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

