American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

American Financial Group Stock Down 8.1 %

American Financial Group stock traded down $10.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.75. 1,233,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,105. American Financial Group has a one year low of $109.99 and a one year high of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 54,912 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AFG. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

