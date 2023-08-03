Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,862,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,444,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRN. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amarin

Amarin Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $480.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amarin by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amarin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.