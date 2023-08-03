Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 46.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAL

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.