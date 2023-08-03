Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 9%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) shares fell 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. 703,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,243,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Altus Power Stock Down 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $996 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,017,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,532,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,017,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,532,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 274,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,925 and have sold 275,000 shares worth $1,497,500. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

