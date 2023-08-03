Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 222.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.89-$5.03 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.89-5.03 EPS.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,902,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,087. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Report on MO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.