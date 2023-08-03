Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Altice USA in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATUS

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 782,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,974. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altice USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.