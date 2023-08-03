Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 32,519 Shares

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $212,349.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,936.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alset Capital Acquisition Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 179,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Get Alset Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alset Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,599,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alset Capital Acquisition by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.