Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Releases Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,243,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $767.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.74. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

