AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in July

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
AWF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 259,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.70.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
