AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in July

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

AWF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 259,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,716.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

