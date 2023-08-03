AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in July

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AWF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 259,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,716.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

