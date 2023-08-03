Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.63.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alliance Resource Partners

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.