AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 1.1% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.59. 2,420,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,963. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

