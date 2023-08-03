Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 51 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Boeing were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $231.36. 3,276,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.74. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

