Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 3,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in AT&T were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,448,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,881,000 after buying an additional 2,189,802 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,594,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,824,051. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

