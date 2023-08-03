Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 1,074 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Exelon were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 4,257,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,696,896. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

