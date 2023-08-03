Allegheny Financial Group LTD Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Corteva were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,704. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

