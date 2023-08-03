Allegheny Financial Group LTD Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after purchasing an additional 614,913 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 462,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,789,000.

IJK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.54. 178,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

