Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 410 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after acquiring an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,941,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,966,000 after purchasing an additional 916,664 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,054,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

