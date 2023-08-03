Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE:ALIT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 8,525,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Alight has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.92 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alight by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alight by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alight by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

