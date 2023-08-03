Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Alibaba Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Alibaba Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BABA. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92. The company has a market cap of $251.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.