Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.00-$29.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.12 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY23 guidance to $25.00-29.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.55.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.5 %

ALB stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.89. 1,961,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,591. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $214,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 146.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

