Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.04-3.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.40-11.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 5.2 %

APD stock traded down $15.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.89. The stock had a trading volume of 401,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

