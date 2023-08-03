Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.95

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.95 and last traded at $62.95, with a volume of 208512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Agree Realty Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 3,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,827.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,827.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 156,342 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 222,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

