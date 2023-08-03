African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.60

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 3400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGAC. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,528,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 218,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

