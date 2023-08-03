Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.57.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $282.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,021. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

