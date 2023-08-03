Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,998 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,998 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,544,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,634,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

