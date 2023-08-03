Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,378 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 349,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 111,876 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 53,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 319,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.78. 13,685,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,887,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.