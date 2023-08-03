Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,378 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 349,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 111,876 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 53,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 319,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HST traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.78. 13,685,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,887,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.