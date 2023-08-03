Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,555. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 416,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,011. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

