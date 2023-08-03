Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,487 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $20.43. 3,914,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,142,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

