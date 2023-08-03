Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded up $18.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $431.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.89 and its 200 day moving average is $378.97. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $435.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

