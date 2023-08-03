AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,384,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,412. AES has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Bank of America downgraded AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.18.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AES by 28.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after buying an additional 351,622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AES by 78.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 157,960 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 388,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AES by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in AES by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 188,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
