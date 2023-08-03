AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,384,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,412. AES has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Bank of America downgraded AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on AES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AES by 28.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after buying an additional 351,622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AES by 78.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 157,960 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 388,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AES by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in AES by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 188,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.