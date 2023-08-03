Aergo (AERGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $47.38 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Aergo has a total market cap of $47.38 million and $2.11 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aergo has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aergo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aergo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is a decentralized platform developed by Blocko, a South Korean blockchain technology company, to facilitate the building, deployment, and operation of blockchain applications. It employs a hybrid architecture that blends public and private blockchain networks to offer optimal scalability, security, and performance. The platform targets enterprises that seek to overcome the challenges of developing blockchain solutions. AERGO provides a user-friendly development environment, smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services. The platform also allows businesses to select the level of privacy and control they require for their applications. The public network permits them to interact with other parties, while the private network guarantees security for sensitive data and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.