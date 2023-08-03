AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AerCap also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-9.00 EPS.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. AerCap has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AerCap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 15.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in AerCap by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

