Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Kirsten English Acquires 232,889 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Free Report) insider Kirsten English purchased 232,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,328.89 ($2,989.97).
Kirsten English also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 4th, Kirsten English acquired 328,466 shares of Actual Experience stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,284.66 ($4,217.05).
Actual Experience Stock Down 5.4 %
LON ACT opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.77. Actual Experience plc has a one year low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 3.18 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.94.
About Actual Experience
Actual Experience plc, a human experience management company, provides hybrid workplace Analytics as a service and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It's technology portfolio includes patented algorithm housed in analytics cloud and digital workplace management platform.
