Achain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $167,165.65 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Achain has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $167,165.65 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001909 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003001 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

