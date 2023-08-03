Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.22. 147,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,647. The company has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

