ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,098 shares of company stock worth $4,413,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

