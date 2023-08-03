Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 294,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $405.94 million, a PE ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

AAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,271 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

