960 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE FDX traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.90. 817,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,991. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
