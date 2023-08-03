960 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.90. 817,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,991. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

