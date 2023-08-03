9,189 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,657,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 165,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,916. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

