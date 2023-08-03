8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Up 5.8%

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. 222,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,574,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

8X8 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.22 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,652 shares of company stock valued at $202,887. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 18.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

