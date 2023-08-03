8,925 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,169,000 after buying an additional 2,395,024 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 1,446,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,532. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

