8,200 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.8% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $113.00. 1,136,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.